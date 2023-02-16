Preservation Thursday: A Path Les Traveled - Deadwood

Feb 16, 2023 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

Black Hills nature photographer Les Heiserman will be showcasing some of the photos he has taken of Spearfish Canyon, the Black Hills, and western South Dakota. Heiserman has lived in South Dakota for most of his life and is still fascinated by the landscape, the wildlife, and history. He hopes to share his passion for the Black Hills with his photos. See what he sees, on “a path Les traveled.” Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center; 12:00 p.m.; free for members and $5 for non-members.

Fee: $Free for members and $5 for non-members.