Preservation Thursday: Education and the Ice Age

Nov 10, 2022 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

Seth Vandenberg, Science Educator at The Mammoth Site in Hot Springs, will discuss how Pleistocene Paleontology and The Mammoth Site can be used to foster an appreciation for science in all ages, and the role museums play in scientific literacy. Vandenberg will also highlight some of the discoveries and research that occurs at The Mammoth Site and how research translates into education. Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center; 12:00 p.m.; free for members and $5 for non-members.

