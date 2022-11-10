Share |

Preservation Thursday: Education and the Ice Age

Nov 10, 2022 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

Seth Vandenberg, Science Educator at The Mammoth Site in Hot Springs, will discuss how Pleistocene Paleontology and The Mammoth Site can be used to foster an appreciation for science in all ages, and the role museums play in scientific literacy. Vandenberg will also highlight some of the discoveries and research that occurs at The Mammoth Site and how research translates into education. Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center; 12:00 p.m.; free for members and $5 for non-members.

 

Fee: $Free for members and $5 for non-members.


Location:   Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center
Map:   150 Sherman Street, Deadwood, South Dakota 57732
Phone:   605-722-4800
Email:   rose@deadwoodhistory.com
Website:   https://www.deadwoodhistory.com

All Dates:
Nov 10, 2022 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

Seth Vandenberg, Science Educator at The Mammoth Site in Hot Springs, will discuss how Pleistocene Paleontology and The Mammoth Site can be used to foster an appreciation for science in all ages.

Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center
Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center 57732 150 Sherman Street, Deadwood, South Dakota 57732

Search All Events By Day

November (2022)
« October
December »
S M T W T F S
    1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30      

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable