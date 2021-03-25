Preservation Thursday: Explore Lakota History, Art, Culture and Dance - Deadwood

Mar 25, 2021 12:00 pm

Lakota artist, educator and hoop dancer Starr Chief Eagle will provide a complete ethnic dive into Lakota culture that will explore the language, art and stories of the Lakota people in a fun, educational way. She will showcase her artwork and talk about the instruction, materials, meaning and history of each piece. Chief Eagle will conclude her presentation with a Hoop Dance performance.

Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center; 12:00 p.m.; free for members and $5 for non-members. Masks are required. Social distancing and limited admission will be implemented. Partially sponsored by the South Dakota Arts Council, support is provided with funds from the State of South Dakota, through the Department of Tourism, and the National Endowment for the Arts.