Preservation Thursday: Frances Perkins - A Powerful Influence

Oct 7, 2021 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

Social security, child labor laws, unemployment insurance, and WPA projects are all ideas put forth by Frances Perkins, Franklin D. Roosevelt’s Secretary of Labor, and the first woman to serve in a presidential cabinet. She was the principal architect of the New Deal, formulating policies to restore the national economy which helped to create the modern middle class. Perkins was in every way a self-made woman who rose from humble New England origins to become America’s leading advocate for industrial safety and worker’s rights. The presentation by South Dakota Humanities Council’s Speakers Bureau Scholar Phyllis Schrag will tell the Perkins story in a first-person encounter. Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center; 12:00 p.m.; free for members and $5 for non-members.

