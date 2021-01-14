Preservation Thursday: Getting Back to Organic - Deadwood

Jan 14, 2021 12:00 pm

Michelle Grosek, co-owner of Bear Butte Gardens, will share her knowledge and principles of various traditional and natural farming methods. Grosek will answer some important but fundamental questions about soil: What was farming like for the pioneers in the 1880s? What were the types of soil that farmers encountered over a hundred years ago in and around the Black Hills? How did the pioneers and today's organic farmers deal with issues such as insect management and drought? Grosek will talk about the importance of maintaining soil biodiversity, and the benefits of using natural methods to grow food crops in soil that is naturally healthy and fertile.

Admission is free for members and $5 for non-members. Masks are required, and social distancing and limited admission will be implemented.