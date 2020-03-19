Preservation Thursday: Homestake Water System Past and Present - Deadwood

Mar 19, 2020 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

Curt Betcher will present a program on the Homestake water system, which was first constructed in the early 1880s by Homestake Mine. When George Hearst purchased the mine in the late 1870s, he knew that much more water was needed in order to expand operations. Homestake constructed over 30 miles of wood flume gravity fed systems from as far away as the north tributary of Rapid Creek. The flume system was replaced in the 1910s with clay title pipe. A pump station was added to pump water from Spearfish Creek to Whitewood Creek. The system is still in use under the ownership of the Lead Sanitation District. It supplies all the water to the Lead-Deadwood area.



Admission by donation.