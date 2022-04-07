Preservation Thursday: How I Met Your South Dakota Weather

Apr 7, 2022 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

KOTA-TV's Chief Meteorologist, Rhonda Lee, is the most Googled meteorologist in the world, because she changed the world. Her hair journey is a big part of what makes her the weather nerd she is today. Lee recognizes safety first and will talk about severe weather safety and much more in a lively conversation. Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center; 12:00 p.m.; free for members and $5 for non-members.

