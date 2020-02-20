Preservation Thursday: Ida Crouch-Hazlett’s Black Hills Woman Suffrage Campaign - Deadwood

Feb 20, 2020 12:00 pm

From April to August of 1898, Ida Crouch-Hazlett, a professional woman suffrage organizer with the National American Woman Suffrage Association (NAWSA), toured the mining towns of the Black Hills. She traveled by herself through these communities, attempting to revive local suffrage organizations, develop leadership, and raise funds for the statewide campaign. Throughout her travels, she corresponded regularly with the leadership of the state Equal Suffrage Association, updating them on her successes and perceived failures. These letters not only document the ups and downs of life on the campaign trail, they also provide unique insight into the 1898 campaign, the struggles that existed between the state and national suffrage organizations, and the difficulties of campaigning in a rural state. The lecture will be presented by Black Hills State University Professor Kelly Kirk.



Admission: by donation