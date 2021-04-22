Preservation Thursday: James K. P. Miller - Deadwood
Apr 22, 2021 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm
Author and historian Dr. David Wolff will discuss the career of Deadwood businessman J. K. P. Miller. From the time Miller arrived in 1876 until the fire of 1879, he operated a successful grocery store and exchange bank, but as the town's economic fortunes began to wane after the fire, he started speculating on real estate, mines and railroads. In the process, he organized an investment syndicate which spent heavily in Deadwood and convinced the Burlington Railroad to build to town. His efforts brought the economic boost that Deadwood needed, leading some observers to label him the “savior” of Deadwood.
Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center; 12:00 p.m.; free for members and $5 for non-members. Masks are required, and social distancing and limited admission will be implemented.
|Location:
|Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center
|Map:
|150 Sherman Street, Deadwood, SD 57732
|Phone:
|605-722-4800
|Email:
|Rose@deadwoodhistory.com
|Website:
|http://www.deadwoodhistory.com
All Dates:
Apr 22, 2021 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm
Author and historian, Dr. David Wolff, will discuss the career of Deadwood businessman, J. K. P. Miller.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.