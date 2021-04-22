Preservation Thursday: James K. P. Miller - Deadwood

Apr 22, 2021 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

Author and historian Dr. David Wolff will discuss the career of Deadwood businessman J. K. P. Miller. From the time Miller arrived in 1876 until the fire of 1879, he operated a successful grocery store and exchange bank, but as the town's economic fortunes began to wane after the fire, he started speculating on real estate, mines and railroads. In the process, he organized an investment syndicate which spent heavily in Deadwood and convinced the Burlington Railroad to build to town. His efforts brought the economic boost that Deadwood needed, leading some observers to label him the “savior” of Deadwood.

Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center; 12:00 p.m.; free for members and $5 for non-members. Masks are required, and social distancing and limited admission will be implemented.