Preservation Thursday: King of the Hills: The Untold Story of the Real Al Swearingen - Deadwood

May 13, 2021 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

The presentation will cover the life and times of Al Swearingen, who needs no introduction in Deadwood. Ellis Albert (Al) Swearingen left home at an early age to travel throughout the West, and his family heritage happened to provide some key connections which enabled his many ventures. He died in Denver in 1904 under mysterious circumstances using an assumed name and was returned to Iowa accompanied by a brother. Al was buried a few miles from the family farm in an unmarked grave, forgotten for a century. Intrigued by the legend of the lawless town, David Milch created the acclaimed HBO® Deadwood series in 2004 with Ian McShane portraying Al Swearingen.

The lecture is presented by Robert (Bob) Harrison, whose great-great-grandmother was Swearingen’s older sister. Swearingen was born in Oskaloosa, Iowa, as was Bob Harrison. As one of Swearingen’s closest living relatives, Harrison has been researching the family 20 years and feels he has uncovered a great story.

Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center; 12:00 p.m.; free for members and $5 for non-members. Masks are required, and social distancing and limited admission will be implemented.