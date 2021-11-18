Preservation Thursday: Lakota Language: Misunderstood, Mistranslated, and Misused

Nov 18, 2021 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

Join Francis Whitebird, a Harvard graduate, fluent Lakota speaker, and member of the Rosebud Sioux Tribe, as he discusses how the Lakota language has been misunderstood, mistranslated, and misused. The Lakota language is esoteric, it has a different thought pattern, and so by using the English model, a single word or phrase cannot be properly interpreted from a non-native point of view. Lakota has a completely different sentence structure and formation than English and other European languages. Whitebird will also talk about how names in Lakota have also been mistranslated, such as Crazy Horse, Sitting Bull, and Left Hand Bull. Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center; 12:00 p.m.; free for members and $5 for non-members.

Fee: Free for members and $5 for non-members.