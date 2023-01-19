Preservation Thursday: Mileposts on the Mickelson Trail - Deadwood

Jan 19, 2023 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

One hundred and ten miles of former railroad line through the Black Hills have again transformed the region – the first time was as a pioneering railroad operation and since 1989 again as a recreational mecca setting the mark for economic growth. South Dakota Humanities Council Speakers’ Bureau Scholar, photographer, museum curator, and railroad enthusiast Rick Mills provides a varied PowerPoint look at discussion about the people, places, and trains which have made the Mickelson Trail popular for over 130 years. Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center; 12:00 p.m.; the event is free.

Fee: $Free