Preservation Thursday: Mileposts on the Mickelson Trail - Deadwood

Jan 19, 2023 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

One hundred and ten miles of former railroad line through the Black Hills have again transformed the region – the first time was as a pioneering railroad operation and since 1989 again as a recreational mecca setting the mark for economic growth. South Dakota Humanities Council Speakers’ Bureau Scholar, photographer, museum curator, and railroad enthusiast Rick Mills provides a varied PowerPoint look at discussion about the people, places, and trains which have made the Mickelson Trail popular for over 130 years. Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center; 12:00 p.m.; the event is free.

 

Fee: $Free


Location:   Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center
Map:   150 Sherman Street, Deadwood, South Dakota 57732
Phone:   605-722-4800
Email:   rose@deadwoodhistory.com
Website:   http://150 Sherman Street

All Dates:
South Dakota Humanities Council Speakers’ Bureau Scholar, photographer, museum curator, and railroad enthusiast Rick Mills provides a varied PowerPoint look at discussion about the people, places, and trains which have made the Mickelson Trail popular for over 130 years.

Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center
Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center 57732 150 Sherman Street, Deadwood, South Dakota 57732

