Preservation Thursday: Mileposts on the Mickelson Trail - Deadwood
Jan 19, 2023 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm
One hundred and ten miles of former railroad line through the Black Hills have again transformed the region – the first time was as a pioneering railroad operation and since 1989 again as a recreational mecca setting the mark for economic growth. South Dakota Humanities Council Speakers’ Bureau Scholar, photographer, museum curator, and railroad enthusiast Rick Mills provides a varied PowerPoint look at discussion about the people, places, and trains which have made the Mickelson Trail popular for over 130 years. Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center; 12:00 p.m.; the event is free.
Fee: $Free
|Location:
|Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center
|Map:
|150 Sherman Street, Deadwood, South Dakota 57732
|Phone:
|605-722-4800
|Email:
|rose@deadwoodhistory.com
|Website:
|http://150 Sherman Street
All Dates:
