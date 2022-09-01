Preservation Thursday: Picturing Sacred Ground: Lakota Maps of the Black Hills, 1874 to 1946 - Deadwood

Sep 1, 2022 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

Beginning with the 1874 Black Hills expedition, Lakota people began producing maps on paper which included the Black Hills. Known maps include those of Red Horse, Big Turkey, Amos Bad Heart Bull, and an unknown cartographer referred to as Dragonfly. These maps name places important to the Lakota people and reflect Lakota history and beliefs. The Dragonfly map, housed at the Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center, details many Lakota connections to the Black Hills, including origin narratives and historic events. The lecture will be presented by Linea Sundstrom, owner of Day Star Research in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center; 12:00 p.m.; free for members and $5 for non-members.

Fee: $Free for members and $5 for non-members.