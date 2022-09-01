Share |

Preservation Thursday: Picturing Sacred Ground: Lakota Maps of the Black Hills, 1874 to 1946 - Deadwood

Sep 1, 2022 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

Beginning with the 1874 Black Hills expedition, Lakota people began producing maps on paper which included the Black Hills. Known maps include those of Red Horse, Big Turkey, Amos Bad Heart Bull, and an unknown cartographer referred to as Dragonfly. These maps name places important to the Lakota people and reflect Lakota history and beliefs. The Dragonfly map, housed at the Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center, details many Lakota connections to the Black Hills, including origin narratives and historic events. The lecture will be presented by Linea Sundstrom, owner of Day Star Research in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center; 12:00 p.m.; free for members and $5 for non-members.

 

Fee: $Free for members and $5 for non-members.


Location:   Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center
Map:   150 Sherman Street, Deadwood, South Dakota 57732
Phone:   605-722-4800
Email:   rose@deadwoodhistory.com
Website:   https://www.deadwoodhistory.com

All Dates:
Sep 1, 2022 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

The Dragonfly map, housed at the Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center, details many Lakota connections to the Black Hills, including origin narratives and historic events.

Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center
Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center 57732 150 Sherman Street, Deadwood, South Dakota 57732

Search All Events By Day

September (2022)
« August
October »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30  

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable