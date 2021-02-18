Preservation Thursday: The Q's High Line to Deadwood - Deadwood

Share |

Feb 18, 2021 12:00 pm

As residents and visitors walk the George S. Mickelson Trail in the Black Hills, conversation often turns to the trail’s railroad history. South Dakota State Railroad Museum Curator Rick Mills provides a PowerPoint program detailing the trail’s 110 miles of history in photos and stories — stretching from Edgemont to the terminus at Deadwood. 

Admission is free for members and $5 for non-members. Masks are required. Social distancing and limited admission will be implemented.


Location:   Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center
Map:   150 Sherman St, Deadwood, SD
Phone:   605-722-4800
Email:   Rose@deadwoodhistory.com
Website:   http://www.deadwoodhistory.com

Learn about the Mickelson Trail's previous life as a railroad line from Edgemont to Deadwood.

