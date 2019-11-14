Preservation Thursday: Theodore Roosevelt and the Women Who Influenced His Philosophy on Women's Suffrage - Deadwood

Nov 14, 2019 12:00 pm

Theodore Roosevelt’s views of masculinity are readily apparent in his love of the outdoors, hunting, conservation, Dakota ranching, and leadership including his engagement as Colonel in the Spanish American War. Much less is known about his views concerning women, his expectations of their societal roles and duties, and the evolution of his beliefs on women’s right to vote. These views were influenced by the women in his own family, beginning in early childhood and later as a young adult. As Roosevelt entered political life, his interactions with social reformers while President, and later as a Progressive presidential candidate, broadened his philosophy regarding women’s roles, rights, and duties. This lecture, presented by Cindi Penor Ceglian,will examine the importance of the strong and influential women in Roosevelt’s life and their impact on his views concerning legislation on women’s suffrage.

Admission by donation.