Share |

Preservation Thursday: Theodore Roosevelt and the Women Who Influenced His Philosophy on Women's Suffrage - Deadwood

Nov 14, 2019 12:00 pm

Theodore Roosevelt’s views of masculinity are readily apparent in his love of the outdoors, hunting, conservation, Dakota ranching, and leadership including his engagement as Colonel in the Spanish American War. Much less is known about his views concerning women, his expectations of their societal roles and duties, and the evolution of his beliefs on women’s right to vote. These views were influenced by the women in his own family, beginning in early childhood and later as a young adult. As Roosevelt entered political life, his interactions with social reformers while President, and later as a Progressive presidential candidate, broadened his philosophy regarding women’s roles, rights, and duties. This lecture, presented by Cindi Penor Ceglian,will examine the importance of the strong and influential women in Roosevelt’s life and their impact on his views concerning legislation on women’s suffrage.

Admission by donation.


Location:   Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center
Map:   150 Sherman St., Deadwood, SD 57732
Phone:   605-722-4800
Email:   Rose@deadwoodhistory.com
Website:   http://www.DeadwoodHistory.com

All Dates:
Nov 14, 2019 12:00 pm

Learn more about Teddy Roosevelt's views on women — particularly, the evolution of his beliefs on women's suffrage.

Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center
Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center 57732 150 Sherman St., Deadwood, SD 57732

Search All Events By Day

November (2019)
« October
December »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable