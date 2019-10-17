Preservation Thursday: Tom O'Day - Deadwood

Oct 17, 2019 12:00 pm

South Dakota Humanities Council Speaker’s Bureau Scholar, Ray Maple, will present a program on one of the least known members of the infamous Hole-in-the-Wall Gang, Tom O’Day. During the wild outlaw years of 1888-1910, Tom was an active participant in many of the bank and train robberies that occurred in Wyoming, South Dakota, Colorado and Utah. He also had a passion for good horses, especially those that belonged to others. O’Day participated in a failed bank robbery attempt in Belle Fourche. He ended his outlaw career when he was caught rustling horses belonging to South Dakota Governor-elect B.B. Brooks. Although quick tempered and good with a gun, O’Day never killed anyone. He had a colorful career, but didn't receive the notoriety that Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid received.

Admission: by donation