Share |

Preservation Thursday: Tom O'Day - Deadwood

Oct 17, 2019 12:00 pm

South Dakota Humanities Council Speaker’s Bureau Scholar, Ray Maple, will present a program on one of the least known members of the infamous Hole-in-the-Wall Gang, Tom O’Day. During the wild outlaw years of 1888-1910, Tom was an active participant in many of the bank and train robberies that occurred in Wyoming, South Dakota, Colorado and Utah. He also had a passion for good horses, especially those that belonged to others. O’Day participated in a failed bank robbery attempt in Belle Fourche. He ended his outlaw career when he was caught rustling horses belonging to South Dakota Governor-elect B.B. Brooks. Although quick tempered and good with a gun, O’Day never killed anyone. He had a colorful career, but didn't receive the notoriety that Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid received. 

Admission: by donation


Location:   Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center
Map:   150 Sherman St., Deadwood, SD 57732
Phone:   605-722-4800
Email:   Rose@deadwoodhistory.com
Website:   http://www.DeadwoodHistory.com

All Dates:
Oct 17, 2019 12:00 pm

Learn about one of the least-known members of the infamous Hole-in-the-Wall Gang.

Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center
Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center 57732 150 Sherman St., Deadwood, SD 57732

Search All Events By Day

October (2019)
« September
November »
S M T W T F S
    1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31    

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable