Preservation Thursday: Women . . . Are Not Taking Their Politics Lightly

Mar 3, 2022 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

Mabel Rewman arrived in Deadwood with a history of community involvement. She quickly became active in various local organizations, which connected her to the final woman suffrage campaigns in South Dakota. Through her work on these campaigns, Rewman became known for her leadership and speaking abilities. She also realized that access to the ballot opened new doors for social and political activism for women. Utilizing the networks and skills developed, Rewman stepped into new leadership roles, allowing her to continue to impact communities on a state and national level. The lecture will be presented by Black Hills State University Professor Kelly Kirk. Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center; 12:00 p.m.; free for members and $5 for non-members.

Fee: $Free for members and $5 for non-members.