Preservation Thursday: Women . . . Are Not Taking Their Politics Lightly
Mar 3, 2022 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm
Mabel Rewman arrived in Deadwood with a history of community involvement. She quickly became active in various local organizations, which connected her to the final woman suffrage campaigns in South Dakota. Through her work on these campaigns, Rewman became known for her leadership and speaking abilities. She also realized that access to the ballot opened new doors for social and political activism for women. Utilizing the networks and skills developed, Rewman stepped into new leadership roles, allowing her to continue to impact communities on a state and national level. The lecture will be presented by Black Hills State University Professor Kelly Kirk. Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center; 12:00 p.m.; free for members and $5 for non-members.
Fee: $Free for members and $5 for non-members.
|Location:
|Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center
|Map:
|150 Sherman Street, Deadwood, South Dakota 57732
|Phone:
|605-722-4800
|Email:
|Rose@deadwoodhistory.com
|Website:
|http://150 Sherman Street
All Dates:
Mar 3, 2022 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm
The lecture on Mabel Rewman will be presented by Black Hills State University Professor Kelly Kirk.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.