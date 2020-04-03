Professional Bull Riders Tour-Sioux Falls
Apr 3, 2020 - Apr 5, 2020
For the sixth consecutive year, the toughest athletes and rankest bucking bulls of the PBR
(Professional Bull Riders) will return to Sioux Falls April 3-5 as the SMG-managed Denny Sanford PREMIER
Center hosts the Unleash The Beast First PREMIER Bank PREMIER Bankcard Invitational.
A robust crop of “young guns” battling determined PBR veteran riders for important world points will all
confront the world’s most powerful bucking bulls in an action-packed event filled with thrilling 8-second rides
and dirt-flinging wrecks.
Tickets for this three-day event go on sale Monday, August 26 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at the
KELOLAND Box Office, and www.ticketmaster.com. Ticket prices start at $12.
|Location:
|Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
|Map:
|1201 N W Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Phone:
|605-367-7288
|Website:
|http://www.dennysanfordpremiercenter.com
All Dates:
Apr 3, 2020 - Apr 5, 2020
The toughest athletes and rankest bucking bulls of the PBR
(Professional Bull Riders) will return to Sioux Falls April 3-5.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.