Professional Bull Riders Tour-Sioux Falls

Apr 3, 2020 - Apr 5, 2020

For the sixth consecutive year, the toughest athletes and rankest bucking bulls of the PBR
(Professional Bull Riders) will return to Sioux Falls April 3-5 as the SMG-managed Denny Sanford PREMIER
Center hosts the Unleash The Beast First PREMIER Bank PREMIER Bankcard Invitational.

A robust crop of “young guns” battling determined PBR veteran riders for important world points will all
confront the world’s most powerful bucking bulls in an action-packed event filled with thrilling 8-second rides
and dirt-flinging wrecks.


Tickets for this three-day event go on sale Monday, August 26 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at the
KELOLAND Box Office, and www.ticketmaster.com. Ticket prices start at $12.


Location:   Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
Map:   1201 N W Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   605-367-7288
Website:   http://www.dennysanfordpremiercenter.com

All Dates:
Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
