Professional Bull Riders Tour-Sioux Falls

Apr 3, 2020 - Apr 5, 2020

For the sixth consecutive year, the toughest athletes and rankest bucking bulls of the PBR

(Professional Bull Riders) will return to Sioux Falls April 3-5 as the SMG-managed Denny Sanford PREMIER

Center hosts the Unleash The Beast First PREMIER Bank PREMIER Bankcard Invitational.

A robust crop of “young guns” battling determined PBR veteran riders for important world points will all

confront the world’s most powerful bucking bulls in an action-packed event filled with thrilling 8-second rides

and dirt-flinging wrecks.



Tickets for this three-day event go on sale Monday, August 26 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at the

KELOLAND Box Office, and www.ticketmaster.com. Ticket prices start at $12.