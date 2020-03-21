Quilting Youth Workshop - Deadwood

Mar 21, 2020 10:00 am - 12:00 pm

Celebrate National Quilting Day and discover how quilting became a popular pastime for South Dakota and Deadwood residents. Participants will learn about the South Dakota Star pattern and its importance in Lakota history, create quilting patterns, and learn the basics of sewing together quilt pieces. Light refreshments provided. For students in grades K-6.

$6 for members and $11 for non-members plus tax. Reservations required. Please call Amanda Brown, Education Director, at 605-578-1657 for reservations.