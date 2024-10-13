"Getting Our Acts Together" community theater performance - Spearfish
Oct 13, 2024 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Back for it’s third year, Northern Hills community theaters pull together for a special night of theater: “Getting Our Acts Together: A Night of Northern Hills One Acts”! The performance, aptly named for the collaboration between the Spearfish, Lead-Deadwood, Sturgis, and Belle Fourche theaters, will feature four one-act plays presented by four separate directors and casts for one full evening of entertainment. The lineup: Thursday, October 10, 7 pm at Belle Fourche Community Center; Friday, October 11, 7 pm at Homestake Opera House; Saturday, October 12, 7 pm at Sturgis Community Center; and, Sunday, October 13, 2 pm at Matthews Opera House. Tickets for the evening are only $15 for adults, $10 for military/seniors, and $5 for children. Tickets are available at the door or online at each theater’s website.
Fee: $15 Adults; $15 Military/Seniors; $5 Youth (12 and under)
|Location:
|Matthews Theater
|Map:
|612 N Main Street, Spearfish, South Dakota 57783
|Phone:
|6056427973
|Website:
|http://612 N Main Street
All Dates:
Oct 13, 2024 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.