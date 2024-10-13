"Getting Our Acts Together" community theater performance - Spearfish

Oct 13, 2024 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Back for it’s third year, Northern Hills community theaters pull together for a special night of theater: “Getting Our Acts Together: A Night of Northern Hills One Acts”! The performance, aptly named for the collaboration between the Spearfish, Lead-Deadwood, Sturgis, and Belle Fourche theaters, will feature four one-act plays presented by four separate directors and casts for one full evening of entertainment. The lineup: Thursday, October 10, 7 pm at Belle Fourche Community Center; Friday, October 11, 7 pm at Homestake Opera House; Saturday, October 12, 7 pm at Sturgis Community Center; and, Sunday, October 13, 2 pm at Matthews Opera House. Tickets for the evening are only $15 for adults, $10 for military/seniors, and $5 for children. Tickets are available at the door or online at each theater’s website.

