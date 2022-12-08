Share |

"The Fantasticks" Community Theater Auditions

Dec 9, 2022 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

The Matthews Opera House and Arts Center is excited to announce open auditions for “The Fantasticks,” a musical! The show is under direction of Casey S. Hibbert with musical direction provided by Connie Hubbard. Auditions will take place Thursday, Dec. 8 & Friday, Dec. 9 from 6-8 pm in the Matthews theater. “The Fantasticks” is a funny and romantic musical about a boy, a girl, and their two fathers who try to keep them apart. For more information contact the Matthews at 605-642-7973 or stop into the Matthews Gallery at 612 N. Main Street, Spearfish for perusal copies of scenes and music.


Location:   Matthews Opera House & Arts Center
Map:   612 N. Main Street, Spearfish, SD 57783
Phone:   (605) 642-7973
Website:   https://www.matthewsopera.com/event/the-fantastiks-auditions/all/

