RAIN: A Tribute to The Beatles (concert) - Sioux Falls

Apr 11, 2019 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm

Together longer than The Beatles, RAIN has mastered every song, gesture and nuance of the legendary foursome, delivering a totally live, note-for-note performance that’s as infectious as it is transporting. Let RAIN take you back with all of your other Beatles favorites such as “I Want to Hold Your Hand,” “Hard Day’s Night,” “Let It Be,” “Come Together,” “Hey Jude” and more! This adoring tribute will take you back to a time when all you needed was love, and a little help from your friends.

Call the Box Office at 605-367-6000 for pricing.