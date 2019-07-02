RAIN: A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES-Sioux Falls

Jul 2, 2019 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm

Rescheduled Date: July 2, 2019 | 7:30 p.m.



Come together and celebrate the greatest concert experience you'll ever see!



In celebration of the anniversary of Abbey Road, RAIN will bring the greatest hits of this epic recording to life, in addition to all your early Beatles favorites. This mind-blowing performance takes you back in time with the legendary foursome delivering a note-for-note theatrical event that is “the next best thing to seeing The Beatles” (Associated Press)

Fee: $Call the Box Office at 605-367-6000 for pricing.