Raising Up - Sioux Falls
Jun 7, 2021 - Aug 13, 2021
Coinciding with the Center for Western Studies’ 53rd Annual Dakota Conference theme, “Farming, Ranching and Sustainability on the Northern Plains,” the gallery exhibition, Raising Up, recognizes regional agriculture and provides a visual interpretation of the often-overlooked necessity of feeding a population.
The food that sustains us, generation after generation, is quietly raised here in the heartland without much thought or introspection for the process or politics that drive this staple industry in our region. When the soil’s nutrients are spent from years of overcultivation and grazing lands deluged by an overzealous spring thaw, ag producers must find new ways to sustain the land. It’s here, where innovation meets tradition, that the art of farming and ranching begins.
The work of regional artists participating in this exhibition focus on farming, ranching, land use, sustainability, and other aspect of the agricultural industry.
Artists participating in the exhibition:
Paul H. Boerboom
Arne Bortnem
Bonnie Brahms
Glen Bruns
C May Cernetisch
Judy DeBoer
Rodger Ellingson
Sharon Gray
Pat Hansen
Mick Harrison
Diana Hensley
Jason Pfitzer
Jessie Rasche
Cristen J. Roghair
Paul Schiller
Gary Steinley
Robert Ten Cate
Judy Thompson
Kat Thompson
Raising Up opened June 7, 2021, and runs through August 13, 2021. The exhibition is free and open to the public. Viewing hours are Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The exhibition is located in the Madsen/Nelson Galleries of the Center’s Fantle Building at 2121 South Summit Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD. Visitors are asked to follow current CDC guidelines. If you are currently unvaccinated, please wear a mask.
CWS is closed June 18 and July 5.
For more information, please contact CWS Education Assistant Kristi Thomas at kristi.thomas@augie.edu or 605.274.4005.
|Location:
|The Center for Western Studies
|Map:
|2121 S. Summit Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57197
|Phone:
|605-274-4005
|Email:
|kthomas@augie.edu
All Dates:
Jun 7, 2021 - Aug 13, 2021 The Gallery is open M-F 8-5 CWS will be closed June 18 and July 5
The gallery exhibition, Raising Up, recognizes regional agriculture and provides a visual interpretation of the often-overlooked necessity of feeding a population.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.