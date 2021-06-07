Raising Up - Sioux Falls

Jun 7, 2021 - Aug 13, 2021

Coinciding with the Center for Western Studies’ 53rd Annual Dakota Conference theme, “Farming, Ranching and Sustainability on the Northern Plains,” the gallery exhibition, Raising Up, recognizes regional agriculture and provides a visual interpretation of the often-overlooked necessity of feeding a population.



The food that sustains us, generation after generation, is quietly raised here in the heartland without much thought or introspection for the process or politics that drive this staple industry in our region. When the soil’s nutrients are spent from years of overcultivation and grazing lands deluged by an overzealous spring thaw, ag producers must find new ways to sustain the land. It’s here, where innovation meets tradition, that the art of farming and ranching begins.



The work of regional artists participating in this exhibition focus on farming, ranching, land use, sustainability, and other aspect of the agricultural industry.



Artists participating in the exhibition:

Paul H. Boerboom

Arne Bortnem

Bonnie Brahms

Glen Bruns

C May Cernetisch

Judy DeBoer

Rodger Ellingson

Sharon Gray

Pat Hansen

Mick Harrison

Diana Hensley

Jason Pfitzer

Jessie Rasche

Cristen J. Roghair

Paul Schiller

Gary Steinley

Robert Ten Cate

Judy Thompson

Kat Thompson



Raising Up opened June 7, 2021, and runs through August 13, 2021. The exhibition is free and open to the public. Viewing hours are Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The exhibition is located in the Madsen/Nelson Galleries of the Center’s Fantle Building at 2121 South Summit Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD. Visitors are asked to follow current CDC guidelines. If you are currently unvaccinated, please wear a mask.



CWS is closed June 18 and July 5.



For more information, please contact CWS Education Assistant Kristi Thomas at kristi.thomas@augie.edu or 605.274.4005.