Share |

Rams and Lambs - Ice Fishing

Feb 6, 2022 10:00 am - 12:00 pm

Fathers and Daughters, join us on an adventure as we take a step on the lake and learn about ice fishing. Grow stronger relationships, communication, and leadership skills through a new adventure with our Dads. We will venture out on Center Lake and learn about basic ice fishing equipment, safety and regulations while also giving you a chance to go ice fishing. Equipment is limited and preregistration is required for this program. Participants should dress WARMLY. Insulated boots and warm gloves in addition to warm coats and hats are a must.
Please Note: Event may be canceled if ice conditions are not safe, or in case of severe weather (extreme temperature, winter storms, etc.).


Location:   Center Lake Beach
Map:   13438 US Highway 16A, Custer, SD 57730
Phone:   (605) 255-4515
Website:   https://gfp.sd.gov/parks/detail/custer-state-park/

All Dates:
Feb 6, 2022 10:00 am - 12:00 pm

Fathers and Daughters, join us on an adventure as we take a step on the lake and learn about ice fishing. Grow stronger relationships, communication, and leadership skills through a new adventure with our Dads. We will venture out on Center Lake and learn about basic ice fishing equipment, safety and regulations while also giving you a chance to go ice fishing. Equipment is limited and preregistration ...
Center Lake Beach
Center Lake Beach 13438 13438 US Highway 16A, Custer, SD 57730

Search All Events By Day

February (2022)
« January
March »
S M T W T F S
    1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28          

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  

Explore South Dakota Safely!
Web Design by Buildable