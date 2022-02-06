Rams and Lambs - Ice Fishing

Feb 6, 2022 10:00 am - 12:00 pm

Fathers and Daughters, join us on an adventure as we take a step on the lake and learn about ice fishing. Grow stronger relationships, communication, and leadership skills through a new adventure with our Dads. We will venture out on Center Lake and learn about basic ice fishing equipment, safety and regulations while also giving you a chance to go ice fishing. Equipment is limited and preregistration is required for this program. Participants should dress WARMLY. Insulated boots and warm gloves in addition to warm coats and hats are a must.

Please Note: Event may be canceled if ice conditions are not safe, or in case of severe weather (extreme temperature, winter storms, etc.).