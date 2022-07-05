REDCAN GRAFFITI JAM

Jul 5, 2022 - Jul 10, 2022

Join us for CRYP’s 8th Annual RedCan Invitational Graffiti Jam!

Graffiti jams were designed to introduce graffiti as an art form, bringing together people who exemplify the contemporary graffiti art movement and how it has evolved since its inception a half century ago.

At RedCan, not only are artists showcasing a global movement, its relevance and how to be part of it, they’re connecting the graffiti world with the indigenous one, allowing Lakota artists to infuse graffiti with their own culture, identities and stories.