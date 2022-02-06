Results Radio Ski & Snowboard Race benefiting Angels With A Dream

Feb 6, 2022 1:00 pm

Celebrate winter sports with some friendly competition with our Results Radio Ski & Snowboard Race on Sunday, February 6 benefiting Angels With A Dream!

Competitors of all ages and skill levels are invited to race!

Racers may register at Guest Services the day of the event. There is a $10 entry fee with the chance to win a trophy and door prizes.

Registration closes at 12:15 pm, and the race starts at 1 pm with an award ceremony to follow. Racers under the age of 18 will need a parent's or guardian's signature.

Regular skiing and snowboarding still open to the public.