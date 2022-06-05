Ride Across South Dakota (RASDak)
Jun 5, 2022 - Jun 11, 2022
RASDak is an annual bicycle ride to enjoy the beautiful scenery and hospitality of South Dakota, the “Land of Infinite Variety.”
The best way to experience these landscapes and South Dakota is by bike and the 2022 ride begins in Hill City and ends in Freeman.
The route will take riders through Hill City, Keystone, Rapid City, Scenic, Wall, Kadoka, Belvidere, Okaton, Murdo, Midland, Draper, Vivian, Presho, Winner, Platte, Corsica, Armour, Delmont, Tripp and Freeman.
|Location:
|Hill City
|Map:
|Hill City South Dakota 57745
|Phone:
|605-360-8039
|Email:
|rasdakbiketour@gmail.com
|Website:
|http://rasdak.com/
All Dates:
Jun 5, 2022 - Jun 11, 2022
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.