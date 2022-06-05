Share |

Ride Across South Dakota (RASDak)

Jun 5, 2022 - Jun 11, 2022

RASDak is an annual bicycle ride to enjoy the beautiful scenery and hospitality of South Dakota, the “Land of Infinite Variety.”

The best way to experience these landscapes and South Dakota is by bike and the 2022 ride begins in Hill City and ends in Freeman.

The route will take riders through Hill City, Keystone, Rapid City, Scenic,  Wall, Kadoka, Belvidere, Okaton, Murdo, Midland, Draper, Vivian, Presho, Winner, Platte, Corsica, Armour, Delmont, Tripp and Freeman.


Location:   Hill City
Map:   Hill City South Dakota 57745
Phone:   605-360-8039
Email:   rasdakbiketour@gmail.com
Website:   http://rasdak.com/

