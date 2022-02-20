Ride for Rails presented by ERIKS

Feb 20, 2022 1:00 pm

Ride For Rails competition (rail jam style) and fundraiser is Sunday, February 20 at 1pm presented by ERIK'S!

Competitors of all ages and skill levels are invited to compete for prizes! Each class will be given a set time limit to perform tricks in the Terrain Park for our judges.

Register at Guest Services by 12:15 pm. Registration is $10 and will go towards terrain park maintenance and new features for the coming seasons. Donations of any amount accepted!