Right in the Eye

Feb 24, 2022 7:30 pm

If the imagination were to incarnate, it would not be surprising if it took the form of cinematographer Georges Méliès.

Right in the Eye is a live concert designed as a soundtrack to a montage of silent films by George Méliès (1861 – 1938) considered to be one of the inventors of cinematography. It is the musical brainchild of Jean-François Alcoléa who has created a magical show where a multi-layered, evocative and intricate score complements and interprets the otherwise silent films. A trio of virtuoso musicians are almost a show in themselves, as they conjure music from an extraordinary array of instruments: basics like piano, percussion and guitar; fantastic oddities like the aquaphone (ocean harp), theremin and melodica; and mundane objects like stemware, circular saws, and even plastic take-out lids. The mesmerizing score and panoply of unexpected sound expertly evokes the technical wizardry, hilarity, and stream of invention bequeathed to cinema by Méliès.