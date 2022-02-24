Share |

Right in the Eye

Feb 24, 2022 7:30 pm

If the imagination were to incarnate, it would not be surprising if it took the form of cinematographer Georges Méliès.

Right in the Eye is a live concert designed as a soundtrack to a montage of silent films by George Méliès (1861 – 1938) considered to be one of the inventors of cinematography.  It is the musical brainchild of Jean-François Alcoléa who has created a magical show where a multi-layered, evocative and intricate score complements and interprets the otherwise silent films.  A trio of virtuoso musicians are almost a show in themselves, as they conjure music from an extraordinary array of instruments: basics like piano, percussion and guitar; fantastic oddities like the aquaphone (ocean harp), theremin and melodica; and mundane objects like stemware, circular saws, and even plastic take-out lids.  The mesmerizing score and panoply of unexpected sound expertly evokes the technical wizardry, hilarity, and stream of invention bequeathed to cinema by Méliès.

 


Location:   Matthews Opera House
Map:   612 Main St. Spearfish, SD 57783
Phone:   605-642-7973
Email:   info@matthewsopera.com
Website:   https://www.matthewsopera.com/event/right-in-the-eye/

All Dates:
