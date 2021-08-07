Riverside Park Days - Flandreau

Aug 7, 2021 - Aug 8, 2021

Riverside Park Days is an annual, two-day festival held on the banks of the Big Sioux River in Flandreau.

During Park Days, the city park is filled with craft and food vendors, hours of musical entertainment, children’s activities and various adult activities, including a softball and bean bag tournaments. The festival celebrates all there is to love about a small town in the summertime, and we hope you’ll join us. Like us on facebook - Riverside Park Days for a full schedule of events.

Fee: Free