Roald Dahl's Willy Wonka Jr. - Sioux Falls
Apr 22, 2020 - Apr 26, 2020
Roald Dahl's Willy Wonka Jr. follows enigmatic candy manufacturer Willy Wonka as he stages a contest by hiding golden tickets in five of his scrumptious candy bars. Whomever comes up with these tickets will win a free tour of the Wonka factory, as well as a lifetime supply of candy. Four of the five winning children are insufferable brats, but the fifth is a likeable young lad named Charlie Bucket, who takes the tour in the company of his equally amiable grandfather. The children must learn to follow Mr. Wonka's rules in the factory — or suffer the consequences.
Call the Box Office at 605-367-6000 for pricing.
|Location:
|Washington Pavilion
|Map:
|301 S Main Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Phone:
|605-367-6000
|Email:
|info@washingtonpavilion.org
|Website:
|http://www.washingtonpavilion.org/event/dapa-presents-roald-dahls-willy-wonka-jr
All Dates:
Apr 22, 2020 - Apr 26, 2020 Wednesday-Friday 7-9 pm, Saturday-Sunday 2-4 pm
Theatrical performance of Roald Dahl's classic story.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.