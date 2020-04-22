Roald Dahl's Willy Wonka Jr. - Sioux Falls

Apr 22, 2020 - Apr 26, 2020

Roald Dahl's Willy Wonka Jr. follows enigmatic candy manufacturer Willy Wonka as he stages a contest by hiding golden tickets in five of his scrumptious candy bars. Whomever comes up with these tickets will win a free tour of the Wonka factory, as well as a lifetime supply of candy. Four of the five winning children are insufferable brats, but the fifth is a likeable young lad named Charlie Bucket, who takes the tour in the company of his equally amiable grandfather. The children must learn to follow Mr. Wonka's rules in the factory — or suffer the consequences.

Call the Box Office at 605-367-6000 for pricing.