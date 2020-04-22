Share |

Roald Dahl's Willy Wonka Jr. - Sioux Falls

Apr 22, 2020 - Apr 26, 2020

Roald Dahl's Willy Wonka Jr. follows enigmatic candy manufacturer Willy Wonka as he stages a contest by hiding golden tickets in five of his scrumptious candy bars. Whomever comes up with these tickets will win a free tour of the Wonka factory, as well as a lifetime supply of candy. Four of the five winning children are insufferable brats, but the fifth is a likeable young lad named Charlie Bucket, who takes the tour in the company of his equally amiable grandfather. The children must learn to follow Mr. Wonka's rules in the factory — or suffer the consequences.

Call the Box Office at 605-367-6000 for pricing.


Location:   Washington Pavilion
Map:   301 S Main Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   605-367-6000
Email:   info@washingtonpavilion.org
Website:   http://www.washingtonpavilion.org/event/dapa-presents-roald-dahls-willy-wonka-jr

All Dates:
Apr 22, 2020 - Apr 26, 2020 Wednesday-Friday 7-9 pm, Saturday-Sunday 2-4 pm

