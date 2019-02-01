Share |

Robert Dubac's The Book of Moron - Sioux Falls

Feb 1, 2019 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm

Robert Dubac’s newest Off-Broadway solo hit, The Book of Moron, has been described as one of the most “Hilarious” “Intelligent” and “Scorching” satirical attacks on idiocracy since Mark Twain.

The New York Times raves, “Riding shotgun with intelligence and absurdity, The Book of Moron crashes head first into the barriers of sex, race, religion, politics and the media… there’s laughter for all!”

 

Fee: $Call the Box Office at 605-367-6000 for pricing.


Location:   Washington Pavilion
Map:   301 S. Main Ave., Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57104
Phone:   605-367-6000
Email:   info@washingtonpavilion.org
Website:   http://www.washingtonpavilion.org/event/robert-dubacs-book-moron

All Dates:
Feb 1, 2019 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Feb 2, 2019 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm Performances at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Robert Dubac’s newest Off-Broadway solo hit, The Book of Moron, has been described as one of the most “Hilarious” “Intelligent” and “Scorching” satirical attacks on idiocracy since Mark Twain.

Washington Pavilion
Washington Pavilion 57104 301 S. Main Ave., Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57104

Search All Events By Day

February (2019)
« January
March »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28    

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable