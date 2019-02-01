Robert Dubac's The Book of Moron - Sioux Falls

Feb 1, 2019 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm

Robert Dubac’s newest Off-Broadway solo hit, The Book of Moron, has been described as one of the most “Hilarious” “Intelligent” and “Scorching” satirical attacks on idiocracy since Mark Twain.



The New York Times raves, “Riding shotgun with intelligence and absurdity, The Book of Moron crashes head first into the barriers of sex, race, religion, politics and the media… there’s laughter for all!”

Fee: $Call the Box Office at 605-367-6000 for pricing.