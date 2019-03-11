Share |

Rock of Ages (musical) - Sioux Falls

Mar 11, 2019 - Mar 13, 2019

Nominated for five Tony Awards®, including Best Musical,  captures the iconic era that was the big bad 1980s Hollywood. Featuring the music of hit bands such as Styx, Poison, Twisted Sister and Whitesnake among many others, this tenth anniversary production features a dynamic new cast revisiting the larger-than-life characters and exhilarating story that turned Rock of Ages into a global phenomenon.

Call the box office at 605-367-6000 for pricing.


Location:   Washington Pavilion
Map:   301 S. Main Ave., Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   605-367-6000
Email:   info@washingtonpavilion.org
Website:   http://www.washingtonpavilion.org/event/rock-ages

All Dates:
Mar 11, 2019 - Mar 13, 2019 7:30-10 pm

A musical that encapsules the big bad 1980s.

Washington Pavilion
Washington Pavilion 57104 301 S. Main Ave., Sioux Falls, SD 57104

Search All Events By Day

March (2019)
« February
April »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
31            

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable