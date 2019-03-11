Rock of Ages (musical) - Sioux Falls

Mar 11, 2019 - Mar 13, 2019

Nominated for five Tony Awards®, including Best Musical, captures the iconic era that was the big bad 1980s Hollywood. Featuring the music of hit bands such as Styx, Poison, Twisted Sister and Whitesnake among many others, this tenth anniversary production features a dynamic new cast revisiting the larger-than-life characters and exhilarating story that turned Rock of Ages into a global phenomenon.

Call the box office at 605-367-6000 for pricing.