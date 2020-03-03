Share |

Rodger Ellingson Winter Paintings - Sioux Falls

Mar 3, 2020 - Mar 28, 2020

Painter Rodger Ellingson shows his winter paintings. Many were done plein air or on location showing South Dakota and Minnesota winter scenes.


Location:   8th and Railroad Center
Map:   4104 S. Hackberry Cir, Sioux Falls, SD 57103
Phone:   605-977-2667
Email:   Eastbankartists@gmail.com
Website:   http://www.eastbankgallery.com

All Dates:
Mar 3, 2020 - Mar 28, 2020 Tues-Sat.

Show continues through the month with a reception first Friday, March 6th from 5-8.

8th and Railroad Center
8th and Railroad Center 57103 4104 S. Hackberry Cir, Sioux Falls, SD 57103

Search All Events By Day

March (2020)
« February
April »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30 31        

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable