Rodger Ellingson Winter Paintings - Sioux Falls
Mar 3, 2020 - Mar 28, 2020
Painter Rodger Ellingson shows his winter paintings. Many were done plein air or on location showing South Dakota and Minnesota winter scenes.
|Location:
|8th and Railroad Center
|Map:
|4104 S. Hackberry Cir, Sioux Falls, SD 57103
|Phone:
|605-977-2667
|Email:
|Eastbankartists@gmail.com
|Website:
|http://www.eastbankgallery.com
All Dates:
Mar 3, 2020 - Mar 28, 2020 Tues-Sat.
Show continues through the month with a reception first Friday, March 6th from 5-8.
