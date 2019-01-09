RODGERS & HAMMERSTEINS CINDERELLA - Sioux Falls
Jan 9, 2019 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm
This Tony Award®-Winning Broadway musical from the creators of THE SOUND OF MUSIC and SOUTH PACIFIC that’s delighting audiences with its contemporary take on the classic tale. This lush production features an incredible orchestra, jaw-dropping transformations and all the moments you love—the pumpkin, the glass slipper and much more!
Fee: $Call the Box Office at 605-367-6000 for pricing.
Location:
|Washington Pavilion
Map:
|301 S. Main Ave., Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57104
Phone:
|605-367-6000
Email:
|info@WashingtonPavilion.org
Website:
|http://www.washingtonpavilion.org/event/rodgers-hammersteins-cinderella
All Dates:
Jan 10, 2019 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm
