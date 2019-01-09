Share |

RODGERS & HAMMERSTEINS CINDERELLA - Sioux Falls

Jan 9, 2019 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm

This Tony Award®-Winning Broadway musical from the creators of THE SOUND OF MUSIC and SOUTH PACIFIC that’s delighting audiences with its contemporary take on the classic tale. This lush production features an incredible orchestra, jaw-dropping transformations and all the moments you love—the pumpkin, the glass slipper and much more!

 

Fee: $Call the Box Office at 605-367-6000 for pricing.


Location:   Washington Pavilion
Map:   301 S. Main Ave., Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57104
Phone:   605-367-6000
Email:   info@WashingtonPavilion.org
Website:   http://www.washingtonpavilion.org/event/rodgers-hammersteins-cinderella

All Dates:
Jan 9, 2019 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Jan 10, 2019 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm

This lush production features an incredible orchestra, jaw-dropping transformations and all the moments you love—the pumpkin, the glass slipper and much more!

Washington Pavilion
Washington Pavilion 57104 301 S. Main Ave., Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57104

Search All Events By Day

January (2019)
« December
February »
S M T W T F S
    1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31    

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable