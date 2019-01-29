Share |

RODGERS & HAMMERSTEINS THE KING AND I - Sioux Falls

Jan 29, 2019 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm

Two worlds collide in this “breathtaking and exquisite” (The New York Times) musical, based on the 2015 Tony Award®-Winning Lincoln Center Theater production. One of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s finest works, THE KING AND I boasts a score that features such beloved classics as “Getting To Know You,” “I Whistle a Happy Tune,” “Hello Young Lovers,” “Shall We Dance” and “Something Wonderful.”

 

Fee: $Call the Box Office at 605-367-6000 for pricing.


Location:   Washington Pavilion
Map:   301 S. Main Ave., Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57104
Phone:   605-367-6000
Email:   info@WashingtonPavilion.org
Website:   http://www.washingtonpavilion.org/event/rodgers-hammersteins-king-and-i

All Dates:
Jan 29, 2019 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Jan 30, 2019 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Jan 31, 2019 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm

Two worlds collide in this “breathtaking and exquisite” (The New York Times) musical, based on the 2015 Tony Award®-Winning Lincoln Center Theater production.

Washington Pavilion
Washington Pavilion 57104 301 S. Main Ave., Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57104

Search All Events By Day

January (2019)
« December
February »
S M T W T F S
    1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31    

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable