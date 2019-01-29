RODGERS & HAMMERSTEINS THE KING AND I - Sioux Falls
Jan 29, 2019 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Two worlds collide in this “breathtaking and exquisite” (The New York Times) musical, based on the 2015 Tony Award®-Winning Lincoln Center Theater production. One of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s finest works, THE KING AND I boasts a score that features such beloved classics as “Getting To Know You,” “I Whistle a Happy Tune,” “Hello Young Lovers,” “Shall We Dance” and “Something Wonderful.”
Fee: $Call the Box Office at 605-367-6000 for pricing.
Location:
|Washington Pavilion
Map:
|301 S. Main Ave., Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57104
Phone:
|605-367-6000
Email:
|info@WashingtonPavilion.org
Website:
|http://www.washingtonpavilion.org/event/rodgers-hammersteins-king-and-i
All Dates:
Jan 29, 2019 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Jan 30, 2019 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Jan 31, 2019 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm
