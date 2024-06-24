Rose HIll Cemetery Walk - Spearfish

The Matthews Opera House is excited to announce the return of the Rose Hill Cemetery Walk. Amidst the stunning hilltop views of Spearfish, Matthew’s performers will set the stage outdoors at the Rose Hill Cemetery in Spearfish on June 24 and June 25 at 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM. Actors dressed in period-appropriate costumes will resurrect early settlers graveside, presenting their personal stories of antics and heroics. Audiences will be entertained by several characters known as “76ers”, persons who came to the Black Hills during the gold rush. One of these historic characters unknowingly shared his campfire beans and flapjacks with Calamity Jane. Patrons will also learn about the first person buried at Rose Hill Cemetery, meet the retiring blacksmith that became the first postmaster, and listen to “Samson of the Black Hills” tell you of his Herculean efforts to complete a large stone barn still standing out on Red Water Road. These characters and more will delight both adults and children.

Participants should plan to arrive at the Cemetery 30 minutes early to allow for parking and walking to the gathering area. Attendants will be available at the gate to the cemetery to assist with directions and parking. From the parking area, the public will be directed along paved walkways to appropriate gravesites for these presentations of historic interest.