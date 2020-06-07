Sangria Sunday - Renner
Jun 7, 2020 - Sep 13, 2020
Bring a Picnic Lunch!
Live music from 1:00 - 4:00!
Join your friends at Strawbale Winery to enjoy Sangria Summer wines and relaxing music.
$5.00/person or $10.00/carload or free to Wines Frequently members.
Please no pets or outside beverages. All will be provided.
|Location:
|Strawbale Winery
|Map:
|47215 257th ST, Renner, South Dakota 57055
|Phone:
|605-543-5071
|Email:
|info@strawbalewinery.com
All Dates:
Jun 7, 2020 - Sep 13, 2020 Every Sunday from 1-4pm
