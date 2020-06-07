Sangria Sunday - Renner

Jun 7, 2020 - Sep 13, 2020

Bring a Picnic Lunch!

Live music from 1:00 - 4:00!

Join your friends at Strawbale Winery to enjoy Sangria Summer wines and relaxing music.

$5.00/person or $10.00/carload or free to Wines Frequently members.

Please no pets or outside beverages. All will be provided.

