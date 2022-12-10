Share |

Santa Day - Groton

Dec 10, 2022 9:00 am - 12:00 pm

Santa Day will be held at Professional Management Services in Groton, SD. Groton Photography will be there to capture your moment with Santa and will email a free image to each family.


Location:   Professional Management Services
Map:   111 N Main Street, Groton, SD 57445
Phone:   605-397-3333
Email:   super@nvc.net

