Santa Day - Groton
Dec 10, 2022 9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Santa Day will be held at Professional Management Services in Groton, SD. Groton Photography will be there to capture your moment with Santa and will email a free image to each family.
|Location:
|Professional Management Services
|Map:
|111 N Main Street, Groton, SD 57445
|Phone:
|605-397-3333
|Email:
|super@nvc.net
All Dates:
Dec 10, 2022 9:00 am - 12:00 pm
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.