Saturday Workshops at One: Basic Weaving with Mary Baker - Spearfish

Oct 19, 2024 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Are you looking to unleash your creativity? Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned artist, this workshop is for you! Our art workshops are designed for everyone, whether you’re a beginner exploring your creative side or an experienced artist looking to refine your skills. Join us for an immersive experience that will ignite your passion for art and help you develop new techniques in a supportive and inspiring environment. Workshops will be held on the First and Third Saturday of every month at 1 PM running from September through December. Workshops will last 2-3 hours depending on the project. Registration costs $30 per person (12 & Under is $20) and materials will be provided, just bring your imagination! To register or learn more visit https://www.matthewsopera.com/workshops/ or call the gallery at (605)642-7973.



Ready to explore the ancient art of weaving? Join us for a hands-on workshop with Craft Guru Mary Baker where you’ll learn the basics of weaving and create your very own woven piece. Whether you’re a beginner or have some experience, this workshop is perfect for anyone who loves to craft and create!

Fee: $30