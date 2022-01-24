Schoolhouse Rock Live

Jan 24, 2022 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

A pop culture phenomenon returns to the musical stage! Academic subjects will never seem boring again when presented through megahits like “Conjunction Junction,” “Just a Bill,” “Interplanet Janet” or “Three is a Magic Number.” Schoolhouse Rock explodes onto the stage with songs you loved and now updated for a whole new generation!

Book by Scott Ferguson, George Keating and Kyle Hall. Music and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, Bob Dorough, Dave Frishberg, Kathy Mandry, George Newall and Tom Yohe. SCHOOLHOUSE ROCK LIVE! is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.MTIShows.com Photo credit: Tim Trumble Photo

Special pricing available:

Washington Pavilion Donors | $5

Washington Pavilion Members | $5

Washington Pavilion Subscribers | $5

Note: Student matinees are available at 10 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. Contact Group Services to learn more about discount pricing for schools.