SD Artisan Fair - Sioux Falls

Oct 3, 2020 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

Midwest Handmade's SD Artisan Fair will feature a diverse group of handmade artisans for a two day, indoor shopping event at the Sioux Falls Convention Center's Exhibit Hall 1.
Sat 10-4 Sun 10-3 October 3rd and 4th ,2020.
This event is open to the public and free to attend.
Bring the kids- this is a family friendly event with children's games, door prizes, and concessions.
To find out more or apply to sell with us go to www.MidwestHandmade.com


Location:   Sioux Falls Convention Center
Map:   1201 N West Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   763-439-4473
Email:   midwesthandmade@yahoo.com
Website:   http://www.facebook.com/events/889253131521157

All Dates:
Oct 4, 2020 10:00 am - 3:00 pm

Buy Handmade- Support Small Business

Sioux Falls Convention Center
