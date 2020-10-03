SD Artisan Fair - Sioux Falls
Oct 3, 2020 10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Midwest Handmade's SD Artisan Fair will feature a diverse group of handmade artisans for a two day, indoor shopping event at the Sioux Falls Convention Center's Exhibit Hall 1.
Sat 10-4 Sun 10-3 October 3rd and 4th ,2020.
This event is open to the public and free to attend.
Bring the kids- this is a family friendly event with children's games, door prizes, and concessions.
To find out more or apply to sell with us go to www.MidwestHandmade.com
|Location:
|Sioux Falls Convention Center
|Map:
|1201 N West Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Phone:
|763-439-4473
|Email:
|midwesthandmade@yahoo.com
|Website:
|http://www.facebook.com/events/889253131521157
All Dates:
Oct 3, 2020 10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Oct 4, 2020 10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Buy Handmade- Support Small Business
