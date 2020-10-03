SD Artisan Fair - Sioux Falls

Oct 3, 2020 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

Midwest Handmade's SD Artisan Fair will feature a diverse group of handmade artisans for a two day, indoor shopping event at the Sioux Falls Convention Center's Exhibit Hall 1.

Sat 10-4 Sun 10-3 October 3rd and 4th ,2020.

This event is open to the public and free to attend.

Bring the kids- this is a family friendly event with children's games, door prizes, and concessions.

To find out more or apply to sell with us go to www.MidwestHandmade.com