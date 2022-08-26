SD High School Basketball Hall of Fame Induction
Aug 27, 2022 1:00 pm
Celebrate the inductees to the South Dakota High School Basketball Hall of Fame!
Meet the inductees Saturday, August 26 at 4:00pm. On Saturday, August 27 there will be a social, reception, banquet and the induction of the Hall's class of 2021.
|Location:
|Best Western Plus Ramkota Hotel
|Map:
|3200 W Maple St, Sioux Falls, SD 57107
|Phone:
|605-271-9967
|Website:
|https://sdbbhof.com/
All Dates:
Aug 26, 2022 4:00 pm
Aug 27, 2022 1:00 pm
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.