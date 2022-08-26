Share |

SD High School Basketball Hall of Fame Induction

Aug 27, 2022 1:00 pm

Celebrate the inductees to the South Dakota High School Basketball Hall of Fame!

Meet the inductees Saturday, August 26 at 4:00pm.  On Saturday, August 27 there will be a social, reception, banquet and the  induction of the Hall's class of 2021. 


Location:   Best Western Plus Ramkota Hotel
Map:   3200 W Maple St, Sioux Falls, SD 57107
Phone:   605-271-9967
Website:   https://sdbbhof.com/

Aug 26, 2022 4:00 pm
Aug 27, 2022 1:00 pm

