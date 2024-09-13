She Kills Monsters - Pierre
Sep 19, 2024 - Sep 21, 2024
Tickets On Sale: September 3, 2024
Preview Performance: September 11, 2024, 7:30 p.m.
Preview tickets are $5 at the door.
Comedy by Qui Nguyen
Directed by Lydia Kanz and Tyson Nafus
Synopsis: She Kills Monsters tells the story of Agnes Evans as she leaves her childhood home in Ohio following the death of her teenage sister, Tilly. When Agnes finds Tilly’s Dungeons & Dragons notebook, however, she finds herself catapulted into a journey of discovery and action-packed adventure in the imaginary world that was her sister’s refuge. In this high-octane dramatic comedy laden with homicidal fairies, nasty ogres, and 90s pop culture, acclaimed playwright Qui Nguyen offers a heart-pounding homage to the geek and warrior within us all.
"She Kills Monsters" is presented by special arrangement with Concord Theatricals.
Dates/Times:
• 09/13-15, 2024 (Fri, Sat, Sun*)
• 09/19-21, 2024 (Thur, Fri, Sat)
• Doors Open at 7 p.m., Performance at 7:30 p.m.
• *Sunday Matinee Doors Open at 1:30 p.m., Performance at 2 p.m.
Special Preview Performance: 09/11/24, 7:30 p.m., $5
• Ticket Information:
Advance Adult: $20
Advance Senior Citizen (age 62 and older) or Student (high school and under): $15
At the Door: $25 per person
Fee: $25 at the door
|Location:
|The Grand Opera House
|Map:
|109 S Pierre St., Pierre, SD 57501
|Phone:
|605-224-7826
|Email:
|info@pierreplayers.com
|Website:
|https://www.pierreplayers.com/shows/shekillsmonsters/
All Dates:
Sep 13, 2024 - Sep 15, 2024 09/13, 09/14 @ 7:30pm; 09/15 @ 2pm
