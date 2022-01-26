Shen Yun Performing Arts
Jan 26, 2022 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
China Before Communism! A journey through the five millennia of traditional Chinese culture. Shen Yun opens a portal to a civilization of profound wisdom and divine beauty through classical Chinese dance and music.
This show is recommended for ages 5+
The show organizer considers parents/guardians to be the best decision-makers on what is appropriate for their children and families.
Programs, dates, times and prices subject to change. All attendees regardless of age must purchase a ticket unless otherwise noted.
|Location:
|Washington Pavilion - Mary W. Sommervold Hall
|Map:
|301 S. Main Ave. Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Phone:
|(605) 367-6000
|Email:
|info@washingtonpavilion.org
|Website:
|https://www.washingtonpavilion.org/event/shen-yun
All Dates:
