Shinedown- The Revolution's Tour

Apr 11, 2022 7:00 pm

The Revolution’s Live Tour will follow the band’s winter tour, Shinedown Live In Concert, where Shinedown will bring their exciting live performance, backed by their eye-popping production, back to arenas for the first time since 2020. The upcoming 22-date outing will travel throughout the West Coast, Canada, and more, stopping in such cities as Los Angeles, Phoenix, Denver, Las Vegas, Seattle, Calgary, Toronto, and Montreal. Pop Evil and Ayron Jones will support on select dates; tickets are on sale now. After taking over North America, Shinedown will move their live set across the pond next summer for a UK and European run featuring festival appearances at Rock im Park and Rock am Ring in Germany, Download Festival in the UK, and HellFest in France along with select shows with Iron Maiden.

The new tour announcement comes on the heels of the recent RIAA gold certification of Shinedown’s 2018 record-breaking studio album ATTENTION ATTENTION. The band’s chart-topping and sixth full-length record, featuring hits such as crossover anthem “GET UP,” the explosive “MONSTERS,” RIAA certified gold hit “DEVIL,” the rousing “THE HUMAN RADIO,” and title track “ATTENTION ATTENTION,” has accumulated more than 622 million global streams, debuted Top 5 on the Billboard 200, simultaneously hit #1 on Billboard's Alternative, Top Rock and Hard Rock Albums Charts, and led to five iHeart Radio Music Award nominations.