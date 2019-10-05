Showcase of Remodeled Homes & Outdoor Living Showcase - Sioux Falls / Harrisburg

Oct 6, 2019 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Official website for full details: hbasiouxempire.com.



Tour 17 newly renovated indoor living spaces of residential homes in Sioux Falls and Harrisburg. Types of projects available to tour include full home renovations, main floor remodels, kitchen remodels and more. Held in conjunction with the Outdoor Living Showcase.



Admission is $5 per person (kids 2 & under free). One tickets gets you into all 17 projects on both events. Purchase tickets at any project during event hours. Check or cash only.

Fee: $5