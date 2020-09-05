Singers & Songwriters at the Homestake Opera House - Lead
Sep 5, 2020 1:00 pm
Enjoy a tribute to Labor Day with music and fun from Black Hills singers and songwriters, including Marlin Maynard, Pegie Douglas, Kim Bachman, Gordy Pratt and Dalyce Sellers as part of the Lead Gold Camp Jubilee.
Tickets: $15 adults, $7 for 18 and younger.
No member discounts.
Beer, wine and popcorn available at the lobby concession stand.
|Location:
|Historic Homestake Opera House
|Phone:
|605-584-2067
|Email:
|info@homestakeoperahouse.org
|Website:
|http://www.homestakeoperahouse.org
All Dates:
