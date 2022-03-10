Singing in the Rain - Dinner & A Movie

Mar 10, 2022 7:00 pm

Reserve your seat for Singing in the Rain - Dinner & A Movie.

Tickets are $15 to $30 depending on seating selection. Food will not be served in the balcony. Floor seats will have dinner served at their table shortly after 7:00pm. Dinner Options Include: 1. Honey Chicken Alfredo - Honey chicken alfredo with Caesar salad and a breadstick. 2. House Made Lasagna - Layers of three cheese and in-house ground beef served with garden salad and garlic bread. 3. 1/3 Rack Of Ribs - In-house slow roasted BBQ ribs served with baked potato and house roll.

Singin' in the Rain is a 1952 American musical romantic comedy film directed and choreographed by Gene Kelly and Stanley Donen, starring Kelly, Donald O'Connor, and Debbie Reynolds and featuring Jean Hagen, Millard Mitchell and Cyd Charisse. It offers a lighthearted depiction of Hollywood in the late 1920s, with the three stars portraying performers caught up in the transition from silent films to "talkies".